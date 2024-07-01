Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$17.89.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MTL shares. Raymond James cut their price target on Mullen Group from C$17.00 to C$16.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Mullen Group from C$19.50 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. CIBC decreased their price target on Mullen Group from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Mullen Group stock opened at C$13.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.99 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.81. Mullen Group has a 52 week low of C$12.47 and a 52 week high of C$16.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.16.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$462.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$501.00 million. Mullen Group had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 13.19%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mullen Group will post 1.2780488 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.55%.

In other news, Senior Officer Carson Paul Urlacher bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$12.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$322,500.00. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle e-commerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation, inventory, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services.

