Monero Trading Up 5.5% Over Last 7 Days (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 30th. One Monero coin can currently be bought for $173.16 or 0.00273330 BTC on major exchanges. Monero has a total market capitalization of $3.19 billion and approximately $44.13 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Monero has traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63,351.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.42 or 0.00624170 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.45 or 0.00119092 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00009164 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00037665 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00043753 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.35 or 0.00071589 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000264 BTC.

About Monero

Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,446,744 coins. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

