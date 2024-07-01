Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 2,681 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 77,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,681 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $14,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $300,000. Chapin Davis Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 5,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 43,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

VIG stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $182.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,068,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,091. The stock has a market cap of $78.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $149.67 and a 52 week high of $186.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $180.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.19.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

