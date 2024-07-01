Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 1,342 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,342 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $5,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TIP. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10,255.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 18,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2,679.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 18,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 18,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 246.8% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 17,633 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TIP traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $105.92. 4,114,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,087,509. The stock has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.74 and a one year high of $108.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.38 and a 200-day moving average of $106.69.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

