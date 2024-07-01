Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 11,368 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 34.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,368 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHC. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHC traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.54. 646,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,396. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.89 and a fifty-two week high of $36.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.84 and a 200-day moving average of $34.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.94.

About Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

