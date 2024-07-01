Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $8.06 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,566 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $8,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 1st quarter worth $692,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1,366.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,173,000 after buying an additional 47,815 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 46,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,690,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA DSI traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $103.93. 70,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,825. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.80 and its 200 day moving average is $97.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.09. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a one year low of $77.47 and a one year high of $105.24.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

