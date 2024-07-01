Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $1.10 Million Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter worth about $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 114.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson Controls International news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $188,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,719,168.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 9,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $611,901.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,662,259. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $188,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 106,891 shares in the company, valued at $6,719,168.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,900 shares of company stock worth $1,085,145 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

NYSE JCI traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $65.52. 4,171,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,531,343. The stock has a market cap of $44.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.28. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $47.90 and a one year high of $74.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.24 and a 200-day moving average of $62.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 6.32%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on JCI. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.82.

About Johnson Controls International

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Stories

