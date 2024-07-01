Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,324 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 275,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,053,000 after purchasing an additional 119,472 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 35.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 36.7% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,909,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,995,000 after purchasing an additional 140,762 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 494,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,195,000 after acquiring an additional 27,547 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGD traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $78.88. 504,326 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,619. The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $65.74 and a one year high of $82.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.83 and a 200 day moving average of $77.77.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $1.4567 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

