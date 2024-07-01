Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:RAAX)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:RAAX – Free Report) by 27.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 386,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146,364 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned 12.87% of VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF worth $10,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RAAX. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF by 122.7% in the 4th quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 25,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 13,965 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 25,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $704,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 28,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 6,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,492,000.

VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.20. 7,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,487. The firm has a market cap of $80.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.46. VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $24.27 and a 1 year high of $28.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.23 and its 200 day moving average is $26.35.

About VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF

The VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF (RAAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund of funds that seeks to maximize long-term real returns. It invests in ETPs with exposure to real assets, such as real estate, commodities, natural resources, or infrastructure, and may hold up to 100% cash or equivalents.

