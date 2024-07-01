Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,107 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,938,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,687 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,792,000. Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 8,500.1% during the 1st quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 492,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,699,000 after purchasing an additional 487,140 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,292,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4,332.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 483,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,111,000 after purchasing an additional 472,584 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.80 on Monday, hitting $101.64. 1,721,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,406,005. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.70. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $69.78 and a 1-year high of $102.54.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

