Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Buys 12,362 Shares of Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZT)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZT – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,107 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,362 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.62% of Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ndwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $661,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $271,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,977,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 173.1% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 37,009 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $23.00. 17,536 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,810. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.95. Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.66 and a 1-year high of $23.89.

About Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF

The PowerShares New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Portfolio (the Fund), formerly The PowerShares Insured New York Municipal Bond Portfolio, is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch New York Long-Term Core Plus Municipal Securities Index (Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in municipal securities that comprise the Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.