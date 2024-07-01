MGO Private Wealth LLC Sells 402 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

MGO Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. MGO Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,577,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $578,524,000 after purchasing an additional 835,933 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 181.8% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,246,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,947,000 after acquiring an additional 803,988 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $67,988,000. 3EDGE Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $63,005,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7,161.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 548,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,910,000 after purchasing an additional 540,500 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Monday, reaching $105.94. 3,608,732 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,083,459. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.74 and a 52-week high of $108.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.69. The company has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

