MGO Private Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

MGO Private Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. MGO Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 29,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after buying an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,822,000. III Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,103,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 110.8% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 105,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,661,000 after purchasing an additional 55,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,849,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $627,350,000 after purchasing an additional 804,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $92.68. The company had a trading volume of 12,879,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,949,877. The stock has a market cap of $28.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $88.86 and a 1 year high of $97.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.04 and a 200 day moving average of $94.07.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2764 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.