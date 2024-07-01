Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) CEO Matthew J. Cox Sells 7,843 Shares

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 7,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.54, for a total transaction of $1,023,825.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 230,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,076,024.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:MATX opened at $130.97 on Monday. Matson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.04 and a fifty-two week high of $133.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.99. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.11.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The shipping company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05. Matson had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $722.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Matson, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Matson’s payout ratio is 16.04%.

MATX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Matson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Matson in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Matson from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Matson in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in Matson during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Matson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Matson by 109.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 415 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Matson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 84.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

