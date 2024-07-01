Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Shares Sold by Optas LLC

Optas LLC cut its stake in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) by 35.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,329 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 9,991 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in Lyft were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lyft by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,116,655 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $481,429,000 after purchasing an additional 659,133 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 4th quarter worth about $94,687,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lyft by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 5,619,470 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $59,229,000 after buying an additional 300,982 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lyft by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,630,432 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $54,420,000 after buying an additional 141,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Lyft by 126.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,937,357 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,041,000 after buying an additional 1,080,009 shares in the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling at Lyft
In other news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 3,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $52,366.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 921,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,501,167.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 3,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $52,366.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 921,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,501,167.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Kristin Sverchek sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total value of $101,010.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 64,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,880.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,833 shares of company stock valued at $590,509 over the last 90 days. 3.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Analysis on Lyft
Lyft Stock Up 5.3 %
NASDAQ:LYFT traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.10. The stock had a trading volume of 18,124,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,645,824. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Lyft, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $20.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.75. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 2.09.
Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.09. Lyft had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 23.77%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.
About Lyft
Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Lyft
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Upwork Stock’s Outlook: Numbers Solid Despite Gen-AI Challenges
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.