Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Shares Sold by Optas LLC

Optas LLC cut its stake in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) by 35.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,329 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 9,991 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in Lyft were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lyft by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,116,655 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $481,429,000 after purchasing an additional 659,133 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 4th quarter worth about $94,687,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lyft by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 5,619,470 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $59,229,000 after buying an additional 300,982 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lyft by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,630,432 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $54,420,000 after buying an additional 141,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Lyft by 126.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,937,357 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,041,000 after buying an additional 1,080,009 shares in the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lyft

In other news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 3,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $52,366.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 921,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,501,167.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 3,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $52,366.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 921,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,501,167.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Kristin Sverchek sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total value of $101,010.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 64,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,880.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,833 shares of company stock valued at $590,509 over the last 90 days. 3.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LYFT shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Lyft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lyft in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Lyft from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Lyft from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Lyft Stock Up 5.3 %

NASDAQ:LYFT traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.10. The stock had a trading volume of 18,124,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,645,824. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Lyft, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $20.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.75. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 2.09.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.09. Lyft had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 23.77%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Further Reading

