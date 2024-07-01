Little House Capital LLC Has $5.45 Million Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Little House Capital LLC raised its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises about 1.8% of Little House Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,253,734 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,096,470,000 after purchasing an additional 742,076 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Mastercard by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,041,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,974,478,000 after buying an additional 676,452 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Mastercard by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,608,023 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,803,956,000 after acquiring an additional 605,909 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,595,559,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 5.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,510,259 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,181,964,000 after acquiring an additional 306,663 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $3.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $437.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,918,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,456,433. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $406.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $359.77 and a 52 week high of $490.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $451.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $453.31.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 183.70% and a net margin of 46.09%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.99%.

In other Mastercard news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.23, for a total value of $134,169.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,817,095.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Hai Ling sold 2,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $1,330,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,420 shares in the company, valued at $9,853,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.23, for a total transaction of $134,169.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,095.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,163,228 shares of company stock worth $1,428,540,870 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $536.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $545.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Mastercard from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $535.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $549.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $496.91.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

