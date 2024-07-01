LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 298,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,841 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 14.3% of LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $28,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,562,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $150,642,000 after buying an additional 474,819 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 78,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,493,000 after purchasing an additional 37,928 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 28,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,274,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 146.3% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 11,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 6,787 shares during the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF traded down $0.97 on Monday, hitting $92.68. 11,776,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,948,282. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $88.86 and a 1-year high of $97.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.07.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.2764 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.