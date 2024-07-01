LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 1.0% of LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 76.0% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 23.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SHY traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $81.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,274,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,999,051. The stock has a market cap of $24.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.55 and a 12-month high of $82.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.63.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2621 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

