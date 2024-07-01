J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,700 shares, a decline of 36.2% from the May 31st total of 70,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

J Sainsbury Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:JSAIY opened at $13.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. J Sainsbury has a 12-month low of $11.96 and a 12-month high of $15.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.73 and its 200 day moving average is $13.75.

Get J Sainsbury alerts:

J Sainsbury Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.4413 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This is a boost from J Sainsbury’s previous dividend of $0.17.

J Sainsbury Company Profile

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Food, Retail General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for J Sainsbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Sainsbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.