iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Bought by Breakwater Capital Group

Breakwater Capital Group raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the quarter. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 6,469,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,438,000 after purchasing an additional 730,751 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,811,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,680,000 after purchasing an additional 179,178 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,192,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,506,000 after purchasing an additional 41,033 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,870,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,635,000 after purchasing an additional 129,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 870,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,181,000 after purchasing an additional 82,510 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCZ traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.64. 1,830,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,172,944. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.90. The company has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $52.21 and a 1-year high of $64.86.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.8991 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

