iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO) Sets New 1-Year High at $67.56

iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $67.56 and last traded at $67.35, with a volume of 18273 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $67.40.

iShares International Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.01. The company has a market cap of $660.03 million, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.71.

Institutional Trading of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IGRO. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 152.5% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 9,716 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $598,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $526,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its position in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 100,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,781,000 after purchasing an additional 7,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $507,000.

iShares International Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (IGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of international equities that have growing dividends. IGRO was launched on May 17, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

