iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Shares Sold by Breakwater Capital Group

Breakwater Capital Group lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $4,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000.

Shares of IUSV traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.13. The company had a trading volume of 422,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,228. The stock has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.84. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.27 and a fifty-two week high of $90.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.4205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

