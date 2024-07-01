iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Position Lessened by Breakwater Capital Group

Breakwater Capital Group trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJR. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 92.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,174,000 after acquiring an additional 26,385 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 68.1% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 3,484 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 53.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $340,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $547,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.66. 4,403,425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,835,406. The stock has a market cap of $77.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $111.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

