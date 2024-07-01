Ironwood Financial llc Sells 63,726 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP)

Ironwood Financial llc decreased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 404,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,726 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 2.1% of Ironwood Financial llc’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Ironwood Financial llc owned about 1.12% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $9,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 634.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BSJP traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.91. 541,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,406. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.16 and a 12 month high of $23.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.90.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.1109 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

