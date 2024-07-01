Ironwood Financial llc Sells 345 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Ironwood Financial llc decreased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF accounts for 1.5% of Ironwood Financial llc’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Ironwood Financial llc owned approximately 0.09% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $6,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 873,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,977,000 after purchasing an additional 58,352 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 43,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the period.

IJS traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.27. 338,503 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,440. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.14. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $81.81 and a 52-week high of $105.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

