Ironwood Financial llc Sells 1,804 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Ironwood Financial llc reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 96,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,804 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,695,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $429,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186,324 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $126,306,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 283.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,287,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,837 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,928.2% in the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,464,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 134.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,911,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,655 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

EFA stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.33. The company had a trading volume of 17,425,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,260,989. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $65.68 and a one year high of $82.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.60 and a 200-day moving average of $77.60.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

