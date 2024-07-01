Ironwood Financial llc Sells 145 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Ironwood Financial llc reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 10,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWO traded down $0.48 on Friday, reaching $262.53. The stock had a trading volume of 603,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,377. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $257.10. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $203.42 and a 12-month high of $273.76.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

