Ironwood Financial llc Invests $216,000 in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Ironwood Financial llc bought a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TRV. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 14.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 25,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $756,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 6.3% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 15,209 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 6.8% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,301,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $194.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $261.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $214.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.12.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRV traded down $3.61 on Friday, hitting $203.34. 2,390,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,290,044. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.33 and a 1-year high of $232.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $212.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.62.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.75 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.62 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.59 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 31.20%.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total value of $2,139,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,877,860.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total value of $2,139,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,877,860.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total transaction of $776,726.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,635 shares of company stock worth $3,980,827 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

