IOTA (MIOTA) Price Down 1.1% This Week

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. One IOTA coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000270 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, IOTA has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. IOTA has a market capitalization of $569.63 million and approximately $6.13 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get IOTA alerts:

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001395 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 28.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About IOTA

IOTA (CRYPTO:MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,325,193,912 coins. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

IOTA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IOTA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOTA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.