Insider Selling: Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Insider Sells 8,158 Shares of Stock

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) insider Geus Aart De sold 8,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.59, for a total value of $4,915,929.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,983 shares in the company, valued at $64,466,885.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Geus Aart De also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 25th, Geus Aart De sold 4,212 shares of Synopsys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.05, for a total transaction of $2,527,410.60.

Shares of SNPS opened at $595.06 on Monday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $418.51 and a 52-week high of $629.38. The firm has a market cap of $91.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.68, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $569.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $556.31.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Synopsys by 3.1% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC raised its stake in Synopsys by 54.2% during the third quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 1.8% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $672.00 price objective (up from $665.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Synopsys from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Synopsys from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Synopsys has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $624.36.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

