Insider Selling: Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS) Director Sells C$587,766.00 in Stock

Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.80, for a total transaction of C$587,766.00.

On Friday, May 10th, Darren Murvin Pylot sold 100,000 shares of Capstone Copper stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.75, for a total transaction of C$1,075,460.00.

TSE CS opened at C$9.70 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.84 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.19. Capstone Copper Corp. has a 12 month low of C$4.40 and a 12 month high of C$11.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.44, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.34.

Capstone Copper ( TSE:CS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Capstone Copper had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of C$458.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$461.99 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Capstone Copper Corp. will post 0.3624779 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CS. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Capstone Copper from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$10.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Capstone Copper in a report on Monday, March 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.95.

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. The company owns 100% interests in Pinto Valley copper mine located in the Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Region of Antofagasta, Chile; Santo Domingo copper-iron-gold-cobalt project located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in the Zacatecas, Mexico.

