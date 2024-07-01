Insider Selling: Aura Minerals Inc. (TSE:ORA) Director Sells C$21,900.00 in Stock

Aura Minerals Inc. (TSE:ORA – Get Free Report) Director Glauber Rosa Luvizotto sold 2,500 shares of Aura Minerals stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.76, for a total transaction of C$21,900.00.

Shares of TSE:ORA opened at C$11.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$831.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.43 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.13, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Aura Minerals Inc. has a 12 month low of C$8.09 and a 12 month high of C$13.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.77 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.22.

Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.39 by C($0.18). The firm had revenue of C$178.06 million during the quarter. Aura Minerals had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 0.89%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aura Minerals Inc. will post 1.1825243 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were issued a $0.482 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.74%. This is an increase from Aura Minerals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. Aura Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 957.14%.

Separately, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Aura Minerals from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th.

Aura Minerals Inc, a gold and copper production company, focuses on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. It operates through Minosa Mine, Apoena Mines, The Aranzazu Mine, Corporate, Almas, and Projects segments. The company primarily explores for gold and copper in Brazil, Mexico, and Honduras.

