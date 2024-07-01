Insider Buying: Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) CEO Purchases 138,834 Shares of Stock

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Free Report) CEO Robert Demartini purchased 138,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $142,999.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 663,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,579.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, June 26th, Robert Demartini purchased 51,061 shares of Purple Innovation stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.98 per share, with a total value of $50,039.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRPL opened at $1.04 on Monday. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $3.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.29 and a 200-day moving average of $1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $111.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Purple Innovation ( NASDAQ:PRPL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $120.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.15 million. Purple Innovation had a negative net margin of 26.97% and a negative return on equity of 62.31%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PRPL shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2.25 price target on shares of Purple Innovation in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Purple Innovation in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Purple Innovation from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Purple Innovation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.95.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at $1,000,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 9.7% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 751,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 66,256 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,206,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 561,491 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 55.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 10,731 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures sleep and other products in the United States and internationally. The company offers mattresses, pillows, cushions, bases, sheets, platforms, adjustable bases, mattress protectors, foundations, blankets, duvets, duvet covers, seat cushions, and pet beds under the Purple brand.

