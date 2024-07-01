Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC Purchases 117 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 13,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 3,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Coastwise Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC now owns 13,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,091,000 after acquiring an additional 5,628 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 16,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,064,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 37.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of DIA stock traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $391.25. 2,326,451 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,495,266. The company has a 50-day moving average of $389.32 and a 200-day moving average of $385.67. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $323.21 and a one year high of $400.99.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

