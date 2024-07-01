Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) Shares Sold by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,573 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 4,727.3% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $81,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Stock Performance

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $68.28. 196,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,055. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 12-month low of $57.32 and a 12-month high of $70.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.34.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.