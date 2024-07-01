Fabege AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FBGGF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Fabege AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FBGGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,264,900 shares, a decline of 12.9% from the May 31st total of 4,896,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Fabege AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FBGGF remained flat at $9.25 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.25. Fabege AB has a 1 year low of $7.18 and a 1 year high of $9.25.

Fabege AB (publ) Company Profile

Fabege AB (publ), a property company, focuses primarily on the development, investment, and management of commercial premises in Sweden. Its property portfolio comprises office, retail, industrial/warehouse, residential, hotel, and garage properties. The company also engages in the acquisition and sale of properties.

