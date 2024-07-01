ERC20 (ERC20) Tops One Day Volume of $7.18

ERC20 (ERC20) traded up 95.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 30th. Over the last seven days, ERC20 has traded 89.6% higher against the dollar. ERC20 has a market capitalization of $147.57 million and $7.18 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ERC20 token can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000209 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00012122 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00009717 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63,396.10 or 1.00070952 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00012433 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00005616 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000050 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.72 or 0.00076902 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 is a token. It launched on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech.

Buying and Selling ERC20

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.0667852 USD and is down -0.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

