Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Short Interest Update

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,588,500 shares, an increase of 31.3% from the May 31st total of 1,209,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 77.1 days.

Ensign Energy Services Stock Performance

Shares of Ensign Energy Services stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.67. The stock had a trading volume of 4,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,697. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.72. Ensign Energy Services has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $2.78.

About Ensign Energy Services

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

