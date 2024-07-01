Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Short Interest Update

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,588,500 shares, an increase of 31.3% from the May 31st total of 1,209,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 77.1 days.
Ensign Energy Services Stock Performance
Shares of Ensign Energy Services stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.67. The stock had a trading volume of 4,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,697. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.72. Ensign Energy Services has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $2.78.
About Ensign Energy Services
