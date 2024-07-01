Echo45 Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Echo45 Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 573,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,185 shares during the quarter. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF comprises about 5.7% of Echo45 Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Echo45 Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $7,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the third quarter worth about $2,517,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 231.7% during the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 20,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 14,587 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 2,871.8% in the fourth quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 1,042,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,612 shares during the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 320,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,603,000.

Get Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF alerts:

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of PDBC stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,719,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,385,674. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $15.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.76.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.