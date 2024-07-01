Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Receives $23.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CUZ shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CUZ

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Cousins Properties news, CFO Gregg D. Adzema sold 71,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total transaction of $1,657,271.07. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,001,676.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,353,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $561,412,000 after acquiring an additional 456,251 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,208,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $297,284,000 after buying an additional 1,407,164 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,898,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,377,000 after buying an additional 399,468 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,781,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,722,000 after buying an additional 916,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,667,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,337,000 after buying an additional 71,124 shares in the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cousins Properties Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of CUZ opened at $23.15 on Monday. Cousins Properties has a twelve month low of $17.40 and a twelve month high of $25.19. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.28.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.54). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 1.62%. The firm had revenue of $209.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cousins Properties will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is presently 261.22%.

About Cousins Properties

(Get Free Report

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.