Conflux (CFX) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $42.76 Million

Conflux (CFX) traded 9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. Conflux has a market cap of $715.33 million and $42.76 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Conflux has traded 16.6% higher against the US dollar. One Conflux coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000273 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,333.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $389.02 or 0.00614543 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.51 or 0.00117703 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00009187 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00037117 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.37 or 0.00265970 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.82 or 0.00045534 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.86 or 0.00070868 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux Coin Profile

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,016,521,391 coins and its circulating supply is 4,141,525,926 coins. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,016,305,849.89 with 4,141,305,835.1 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.16620102 USD and is up 8.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 164 active market(s) with $30,081,081.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

