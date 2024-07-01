Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $109.80.

CPK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Chesapeake Utilities from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CPK

Institutional Trading of Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPK. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 61.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 275,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,529,000 after buying an additional 104,850 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 166.9% during the first quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 92,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,957,000 after acquiring an additional 58,019 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CPK stock opened at $106.20 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.18. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Chesapeake Utilities has a twelve month low of $83.79 and a twelve month high of $124.72.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $245.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.16 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chesapeake Utilities will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Utilities Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from Chesapeake Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.78%.

About Chesapeake Utilities

(Get Free Report

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.