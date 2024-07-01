Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) CFO Sells $26,858.28 in Stock

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Free Report) CFO William Garrett Gray sold 13,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total value of $26,858.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 672,186 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,703.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Checkpoint Therapeutics Price Performance
NASDAQ CKPT opened at $2.15 on Monday. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $3.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.78 and its 200 day moving average is $1.92.
Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.60.
Read Our Latest Analysis on CKPT
Checkpoint Therapeutics Company Profile
Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy and targeted oncology company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers in the United States and internationally. The company's lead antibody product candidate is Cosibelimab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with selected recurrent or metastatic cancers; and CK-302, a product candidate in preclinical trials for hematological malignancies and solid tumors.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Checkpoint Therapeutics
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Upwork Stock’s Outlook: Numbers Solid Despite Gen-AI Challenges
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
Receive News & Ratings for Checkpoint Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Checkpoint Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.