Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) CFO Sells $26,858.28 in Stock

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Free Report) CFO William Garrett Gray sold 13,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total value of $26,858.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 672,186 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,703.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ CKPT opened at $2.15 on Monday. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $3.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.78 and its 200 day moving average is $1.92.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CKPT. Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,064,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,509,000 after acquiring an additional 651,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 917,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after buying an additional 369,586 shares during the period. Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $349,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 232.3% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 163,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 114,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC increased its position in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 200.9% during the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 57,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 38,672 shares in the last quarter. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.60.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Company Profile

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy and targeted oncology company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers in the United States and internationally. The company's lead antibody product candidate is Cosibelimab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with selected recurrent or metastatic cancers; and CK-302, a product candidate in preclinical trials for hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

