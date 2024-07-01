Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) CEO Sells $50,450.50 in Stock

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Free Report) CEO James F. Oliviero III sold 24,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total value of $50,450.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,977,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,053,198.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CKPT opened at $2.15 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.92. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $3.62. The firm has a market cap of $76.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.13.

Get Checkpoint Therapeutics alerts:

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.04. Analysts anticipate that Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.60.

Read Our Latest Report on Checkpoint Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of Checkpoint Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 92.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 5,375 shares during the period. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Checkpoint Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

About Checkpoint Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy and targeted oncology company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers in the United States and internationally. The company's lead antibody product candidate is Cosibelimab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with selected recurrent or metastatic cancers; and CK-302, a product candidate in preclinical trials for hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Checkpoint Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Checkpoint Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.