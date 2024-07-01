Brokerages Set TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) PT at $38.17

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.17.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on THS. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com lowered TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on THS

TreeHouse Foods Stock Up 0.5 %

THS stock opened at $36.64 on Monday. TreeHouse Foods has a twelve month low of $33.28 and a twelve month high of $53.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 79.65 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.16.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $820.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.44 million. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 0.76%. TreeHouse Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TreeHouse Foods news, SVP Stephen Alan Landry sold 3,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.99, for a total value of $130,267.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TreeHouse Foods

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THS. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 78,600.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in TreeHouse Foods by 33.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. 99.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.