Brokerages Set Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Price Target at $19.46

Shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.46.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NVRO. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Nevro from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Nevro from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Nevro from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup lowered Nevro from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Nevro from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

NYSE:NVRO opened at $8.42 on Wednesday. Nevro has a 12-month low of $7.85 and a 12-month high of $26.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.30. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.26 million, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 0.95.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.32. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 19.17%. The company had revenue of $101.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.98) EPS. Nevro’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Nevro will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Nevro by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Nevro by 14.1% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Nevro in the third quarter valued at $248,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Nevro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $329,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Nevro by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,632 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, engages in the provision of products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company provides HFX spinal cord stimulation (SCS) platform, which includes the Senza SCS implantable pulse generator (IPG) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic back and leg pain through paresthesia-free 10 kHz therapy, as well as offers Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS IPG systems.

