Breakwater Capital Group Buys 7,351 Shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ)

Breakwater Capital Group grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ – Free Report) by 12.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,351 shares during the quarter. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF were worth $2,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IDHQ. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 589,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,262,000 after purchasing an additional 58,146 shares during the last quarter. WT Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 22,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $690,000. Scharf Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,173,000.

Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IDHQ traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,102. The stock has a market cap of $284.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.88. Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $31.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.78.

About Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF

The PowerShares S&P International Developed High Quality Portfolio (Fund), formerly the PowerShares Dynamic Developed International Opportunities Portfolio, is based on the S&P BMI International Developed High Quality Rankings Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in companies that are identified by the Index as high quality stocks based on historical records of earnings and dividends.

