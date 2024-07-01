Breakwater Capital Group Buys 574 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Breakwater Capital Group raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $3,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Warner Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 2,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $535.08. 901,193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 883,160. The company has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $538.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $526.19. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $424.22 and a 1-year high of $558.34.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Announces Dividend

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $1.9974 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

