Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON) Short Interest Up 51.8% in June

Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,390,000 shares, an increase of 51.8% from the May 31st total of 3,550,000 shares. Currently, 12.0% of the company's stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Shares of NYSE BYON opened at $13.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Beyond has a 12 month low of $12.18 and a 12 month high of $39.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.75 and a 200-day moving average of $24.08.

Beyond (NYSE:BYON) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $382.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.36 million. Beyond had a negative return on equity of 32.05% and a negative net margin of 23.67%. The business's revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Beyond will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BYON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group dropped their target price on Beyond from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Beyond from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Beyond in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on Beyond from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Beyond in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beyond has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.36.

In other Beyond news, Chairman Marcus Lemonis purchased 17,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.61 per share, with a total value of $249,465.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 186,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,731,675.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Marcus Lemonis bought 17,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.61 per share, with a total value of $249,465.75. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 186,973 shares in the company, valued at $2,731,675.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph J. Tabacco, Jr. bought 12,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.01 per share, for a total transaction of $198,524.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,302.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 40,095 shares of company stock valued at $596,237 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYON. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Beyond during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beyond during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Beyond during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co acquired a new position in shares of Beyond during the 1st quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beyond during the 1st quarter worth $233,000. 76.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand.

