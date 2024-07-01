BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Price Target Raised to $34.50 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $33.00 to $34.50 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

BKU has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BankUnited from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on BankUnited from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on BankUnited from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on BankUnited from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Shares of BKU stock opened at $29.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.33. BankUnited has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $34.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.33.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $508.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.84 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 8.06%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that BankUnited will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

In other BankUnited news, Director John N. Digiacomo sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total value of $43,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,752.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BKU. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of BankUnited by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 12,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in BankUnited by 1.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 65,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 0.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 112,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 40,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. 99.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

